MUN Vs ARS Halftime : Goals From Bruno Fernandes And Sancho put The Red Devils In Front

Manchester United are currently leading the Gunners bebefore the halftime break by two goals to nil. Thanks to the goals scored by Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

The game was separated after 20 minutes of play by the Portuguese superstar, Bruno Fernandes when he fired a shot from outside the 18 yard box to give the Red devils a lead against their long term local rivals Arsenal.

In 10 minutes or so, the Red devils had a counter attack in which Jadon Sancho was fed with the ball. He moved with great speed ahead of the Arsenal Players and fired a shot which went inside the goal post in what is pronounced as “roofing”.

This gives Erik Ten Hag’s men a comfortable lead against Arsenal. We hope to see more actions as the second half begins. Meanwhile, Manchester United are fully in control of the game. They recover the ball so fast, launch deadly counter attacks and are dominating the possession as well.

