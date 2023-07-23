MUN Vs ARS: 5 Man Utd Players Who Impressed the Most in the 2-0 Win Against Arsenal

Manchester United got the first win on their pre-season tour of the United States on the first try as they got an impressive 2-0 win against English Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

The Red Devils scored both goals in a first half that saw the Red Devils dominate proceedings and bag more chances than the Gunners. A long-range effort from newly appointed captain, Bruno Fernandes his left foot opened the scoring for the Red Devils. Jadon Sancho, who had been lively all through the first half banked on Gabriel Mahalgaes’s inability to clear a ball into Arsenal’s half to double Manchester United’s lead.

In the second half, Erik ten Hag’s side kept things tight and eventually got their third clean sheet of the preseason. We would be looking at five players who impressed the most.

Kobbie Mainoo was the best performer of the night in a sold-out MetLife Stadium. The 18-year-old dictated play from deep and the right-hand side and was also effective going forward. It was his long-bursting run behind Arsenal’s defense and his assist that created the goal Bruno Fernandes scored to open the scoring.

The second most impressive Manchester United player on the pitch was Tom Heaton. With David De Gea leaving Manchester United and Andre Onana not ready to start, the lot fell to the veteran goalkeeper to man the post. This job he did impressively as he kept a clean sheet and made an impressive double save to stop Gabriel Martinelli from opening the scoring for Arsenal.

Tom Heaton’s distribution on the night was also impressive as his long ball found Kobbie Mainoo in space, who laid down the pass for Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring.

Bruno Fernandes was another player who impressed for the Red Devils against Arsenal. The Portuguese superstar ran the show in midfield.

Fernandes created a great opportunity for Antony before finding the back of the net himself in the 30th minute with a strong left-footed strike. He was his industrious self as he ran the show for Manchester United and toiled until he was taken off.

The fourth player on our list is Jadon Sancho who showed plenty of enthusiasm throughout his stay on the pitch. The English winger started the game as a false nine and in the 36th minute, he showed great awareness to score after an error from Arsenal’s Gabriel Mahalgaes. Sancho would be expected to play a more prominent role for the Red Devils in the upcoming season.

The fifth most impressive Manchester United player on the pitch was Luke Shaw. He was expected to be kept busy by the irrepressible Bukayo Saka. But Shaw rose to the occasion and had Saka’s number on most occasions. The 28-year-old produced a crucial interception to stop Saka from being released into the clear towards the end of the first 45.

He also got forward well and managed to peg his compatriot back for longer than Arsenal would have been comfortable with.

