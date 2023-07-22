MUN vs ARS: 3 Players Ten Hag Should Start To Comfortably Beat Arsenal I’m Preseason

As Manchester United prepares to face Arsenal in their third preseason game in MetLife Stadium New York, manager Erik Ten Hag faces crucial decisions in selecting the starting lineup. Manchester United fans will love the team to build on their cleansheets and two consecutive wins against Leeds United and Lyon. To beat Arsenal football club, here are players who should undoubtedly get the nod in Ten Hag’s starting lineup.

Bruno Fernandes, the talismanic Portuguese midfielder, has been the heartbeat of Manchester United’s midfield since his arrival. His vision, passing range, and goal-scoring prowess make him an indispensable asset in any starting lineup. His ability to control the game’s tempo and create scoring opportunities will be crucial against Arsenal.

Casemiro, the club’s marquee signing from Real Madrid last summer, brings confidence and solidity to the squad. His ability to control the game, pressure breaking skill, and precise tacking abilty make him a potent figure in the team. Starting Casemiro will inject energy and unpredictability into Manchester United’s midfield.

Lisandro Martinez, the Argentine defensive maestro, is an experienced and composed center-back. His commanding presence and exceptional reading of the game will provide stability to Manchester United’s backline. His partnership with Varane could form a formidable defensive wall, limiting Arsenal’s chances and ensuring defensive solidity.

With these three players in the starting lineup, Erik Ten Hag can field a well-balanced team that possesses the firepower to break through Arsenal’s defense while maintaining a solid defensive structure. As the preseason match unfolds, Manchester United fans will be eager to witness the impact of these key players and assess the team’s progress under Ten Hag’s management.

