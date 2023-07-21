MUN vs ARS: 3-2-4-1 Lineup Ten Hag Could Experiment Against Arsenal In Preseason

Manchester United is set to face Arsenal at the iconic MetLife Stadium. The clash between these two Premier League giants is set to be a very strong and tough encounter, providing both teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their squads ahead of the upcoming season. MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, is renowned for hosting major sporting events, and this match is no exception.

As one of the largest stadiums in the United States, it offers a perfect stage for these European big teams to showcase their talents to their global fan bases. Manchester United will be keen on building from their last two games, having won without conceding a single goal in the two fixtures. Van De Beek was the hero against Lyon, while youth prospects Noan Emeran and Joe Hugill scored to put Leeds United to the sword.

The Red Devils are happy to announce to the fans that they have officially signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian shotstopper was unveiled as a United player on Thursday night, and he’s currently headed to the United States to join his new teammates and also prepare for the Arsenal game.

Although it’s highly likely that Kovar will still keep his place in the goal after his impressive performances against Lyon and Leeds United. Manager Erik Ten Hag is known for his traditional 4-2-3-1 system, but the manager has gas shown an interest to have only three at the back, while one of his defenders will join the midfield.

This was the same formation used by Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola last season and Ten Hag could be keen to make use of it mostly when in possession. So here is how the Red Devils could lineup to experiment the formation.

