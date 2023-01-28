MUN v RDN: Erik Ten Hag gives update on Sancho, Shaw and two others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik Ten Hag has delivered pre-match updates on Jadon Sancho and two other players ahead of FA Cup game vs Reading.

United will face Reading at Old Trafford for an FA Cup 4th round fixture as the Reds hope to advance in yet another cup competition.

Ahead of the fixture, Erik ten Hag was asked about Sancho, Shaw, Pellistri and Diogo Dalot and he updated the media on their current situations at the club.

Sancho: Sancho could play for United for the first time since October 2022 after ten Hag sent him on a personal training programme.

Ahead of Reading, ten Hag said on Sancho: “He is training with the team and we will see. He’s improving. He’s making steps and we will make the decision after training.”

Luke Shaw: Luke Shaw was still not fully recovered from his knock that kept him out of the squad that face Nottingham Forest in midweek and TEN Hag has said that it is still unclear whether he would play or not.

Diogo Dalot: ten Hag said there was no new update on Dalot, he is still injured and return date is unknown.

Pellistri: Facundo Pellistri will not be loaned out by Manchester United this January. He will remain at the club and be a part of the squad.

TheUnitedWatch (

)