MUN v LEE: Man United’s strongest starting XI without Casemiro and Antony

Manchester United will play the first of three games without Casemiro on Wednesday night against Leeds at Old Trafford.

Casemiro was sent off in Man United’s 2-1 over Crystal Palace on Saturday for violent conduct, a decision United don’t want to contest due to the risk of increasing his suspension to four matches if they fail.

This means that Ten Hag has to change up his team a bit without Casemiro and Antony who will also be out through injury and this is his strongest line up without the duo.

De Gea is indispensable in goal while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been so good in the lasts few weeks he can’t be dropped for such an important game. Erik ten Hag could give one of Varane or Martinez a rest and start Victor Lindelof who he seems to prefer over Harry Maguire.

Tyrell Malacia hasn’t played in the last two games and might return for a start against Leeds. However, with ten Hag usually unwilling to make changes to his team, Luke Shaw could still start again.

Midfield is where the Reds have issues with Casemiro, Eriksen, Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay all missing. However, a duo of Sabitzer and Fred sitting behind Bruno Fernandes seems to be what works best. Sabitzer impressed in his 14-minute cameo against Palace and should probably be much better when he starts the game at his own pace.

With Martial and Antony out, United’s front three would likely be Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Jadon Sancho.

Man Utd strongest XI v Leeds

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst, Sancho.

