MUN 3-2 NFO: Match Review And EPL Table As The Red Devils Bounce Back To Winning Ways

Manchester United bounced back from their recent disappointing run in the English Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Old Trafford Stadium.

Recall that the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in their previous English Premier League game, and they were looking for a win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday to return to the winning ways.

The Erik ten Hag-led team started the encounter on a shaky note as they conceded the first goal of the clash with just two minutes on the clock when Taiwo Awoniyi gave his team the lead before Willy Bolly doubled the advantage two minutes later. However, Christian Erickson gave the Red Devils a lifeline in the 17th minute when he registered the third goal of the game before Casemiro completed the impressive comeback in the 52nd minute. Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory for the Red Devils in the 76th minute when he scored the last goal of the fascinating encounter from the spot kick.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

