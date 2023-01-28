MUN 3-1 REA: What Fans Are Saying After Casemiro, Antony, and Fred Help Man United Beat Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United returned to action on Saturday night in the FA Cup fourth round. The game which was played in Old Trafford came just a few days after Manchester United thrashed Nottingham Forest 3-0 to put one of their feet in the Carabao Cup finals.

As the game kicked off, Manchester United found it very difficult to penetrate the Reading defenders who kept on building a defensive wall throughout the first half. Although Rashford scored, but the goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.

However after the halftime break, Manchester United produced an impressive and attacking style of football that caused problems for Reading. It was a Brazilian night at Old Trafford as Casemiro converted Antony’s pass to give United the lead.

Just after a few minutes, the former Real Madrid midfielder struck a beautiful to double the lead. Fred was introduced in place of Eriksen, and delivered immediately after he steps into the pitch.

The Brazilian converted Bruno Fernandes’ corner kick. After the game, fans have taken no time to heap praises on the performances of the Brazilian who dominated the game.

Marayanatha (

)