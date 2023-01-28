MUN 3-1 REA: Three Man United Players Who Performed Well In Their Win Against Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday thanks to a 3-1 win over Reading. Casemiro’s brace got the Red Devils going in the second half after they dominated the first, while Fred came off the bench and added a third.

Here are the three Man United players who performed well in their win against Reading:

Casemiro

Opened the scoring, finishing with the composure of a striker, Casemiro is a player who can do everything. He proved this minutes later by curling in an effort from outside the area. A true matchwinner.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Very bright on the ball, great confidence and some nice exchanges with Antony and the midfielders. New lease of life ignited by good coaching – he’s even willing to play forward and as an inverted full-back now.

Antony

The most creative of United’s forwards in the first half, he played Casemiro in for the breakthrough in the second. Capped a good week. Lost Amadou Mbengue for Reading’s set-piece goal.

ASport (

)