MUN 3-1 REA: Three Man United Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday thanks to a 3-1 win over Reading. Casemiro’s brace got the Red Devils going in the second half after they dominated the first, while Fred came off the bench and added a third.

Here are the three Man Utd players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Reading

Harry Maguire

Didn’t need to do much and was equipped when called upon, but made some decent tackles which you’d expect. Didn’t pass quickly enough, however, as usual, which really hindered United’s play in first half.

Tyrell Malacia

Gave away a big chance with casual play inside his own box. Good in possession, booked for a tactical foul in the second half.

Christian Eriksen

Denied a certain goal by Tom McIntyre’s block on a furstrating evening that he struggled to breach Reading. Came off early in the second-half.

ASport (

)