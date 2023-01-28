MUN 3-1 REA: Casemiro gave all the credit to Antony after scoring his first goal in Man Utd victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brazil national team star Casemiro gave all the credit to his compatriot Antony Santos after scoring his first goal for Manchester United football club in their convincing 3-1 victory over Reading football club in the Emirates FA Cup.

The former Real Madrid football club star has been one of the best midfielders in the world since he joined Manchester United football club in the summer transfer window, and he was able to impress again for the club on Saturday night, as he scored two beautiful goals for the club.

Casemiro started in Manchester United football club midfield alongside Christian Eriksen and the duo were fantastic for the Red Devils in the game.

Both teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended goalless.

Casemiro broke the deadlock for Manchester United football club in the 54th minute after receiving an assist from Antony Santos and the Brazilian star scored his second goal of the game in the 58th minute before Fred scored the last goal of the game in the 66th minute to end the match 3-0.

Casemiro was excited after scoring his first goal for Manchester United football club against Reading football club, and he gave the credit to Antony by pointing his fingers towards him in front of the fans in order to show his appreciation.

The victory over Reading football club has now taken Manchester United football club to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)