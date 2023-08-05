MUN 3-1 RCL: Awful Decisions Made By Erik Ten Hag That Nearly Cost Man United Against Lens

Manchester United trailed in the opening 45 minutes against RC Lens in their 7th pre-season outing due to some poor decisions made by the United head coach, Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils might have turnaround the friendly encounter against the French opposition but they were quite lucky to escape with the win.

RC Lens took the lead inside the opening 25 minutes before Alejandro Garnacho came close to equalising in the first-half for Manchester United.

Shortly after restart, Manchester United equalised through Marcus Rashford before the game was put to bed by two wonderful goals from Brazilian duo, Antony and Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag made some awful decisions against RC Lens and must avoid a repeat of similar tactics in Man United’s next pre-season game against Athletic Club.

Below are the three awful decisions made by Erik ten Hag, that nearly cost Manchester United the game against Lens.

1. Starting Diogo Dalot ahead of Aaron Wan-bissaka

The Portuguese international was largely anonymous in the first-half.

Erik ten Hag decision to bench Aaron Wan-bissaka backfired as Diogo Dalot was dispossessed in the build up leading to Lens opener.

2. Deploying Marcus Rashford as a No.9

Marcus Rashford was relatively quiet in the first-half but due to Erik ten Hag’s awful decision to start Alejandro Garnacho putting n the left-hand-side.

3. Refusal to substitute Mason Mount after a poor first-half performance

Andre Onana might be criticised for Manchester United trailing at halftime but Mason Mount should take his fair share of blame.

The Englishman has the opportunity to draw Man United level against Lens but squandered his effort after a brilliant pass from Alejandro Garnacho.

Erik ten Hag had the opportunity to substitute Mason Mount but decided not to.

Bruno Fernandes also played poor but was hooked off by Erik ten Hag after the half-hour mark.

