MUN 3-1 Lens: Three Talking Points After Manchester United Latest Victory At Old Trafford

Manchester United produced a vital comeback to beat French Ligue 1 side Lens at Old Trafford. This is Manchester United first game at home since May. The Reds Devils ensured they beat their visitors to maintain a solid performance at Old Trafford.

Following the match which ended 3-1 in favour of Manchester United, here are three (3) talking points after the interesting game.

1. Andrew Onana’s Masterclass Continue For Manchester United:

Manchester United has gotten themselves a good goalkeeper, and the Cameroonian shot-stopper has continued to impressed in between the sticks for the Red Devils. Although, he has failed to keep a clean sheets in his first three appearance so far, but that isn’t the case. Since Onana’s debut game, we can agree that the former Ajax and Inter Milan man has been impressive and his contributions so far, has been massive considering his ball playing attributes even as a goalkeeper. His distribution from the back, is one to watch and his confidence with the ball is something to write home about. Arguably, Onana’s master-class is a big upgrade to Manchester United defence and his crucial saves, is a positive take note. Despite conceding against Lens, Onana still produced one of the best performance and also helped Manchester United to a crucial home win in his Old Trafford debut.

2. Rashford, Antony, & Casemiro To The Rescue:

Manchester United were behind at halftime following a lobbed goal from Lens Sotoca, in the 23 minutes of the game. However, the Red Devils didn’t slowdown despite going behind in the first half. Rashford responded with an equalizer, few minutes into the second half and levelled the score. Antony gave Manchester United the lead before Casemiro sealed the victory once more for the Red Devils in a fully packed Old Trafford. Vividly, is another rescued victory for Manchester United coming from 1-0 behind to secure a vital win against stubborn Lens.

3. Manchester United Feeling Robust & Recharged Ahead Of The New Season:

Manchester United are hopeful of surpassing their previous season record, which saw the Red Devils finished third after a rough start to the season last term. After watching the lads take on Lens at Old Trafford, it’s arguably going to be a different new season for Manchester United, with the energy and system Erik Ten Hag has installed into his players, we’re definitely going to see a new whole Manchester United following the couple of signings made so far. It’s been so interesting watching Manchester United in the pre-season, and according to Erik Ten Hag, there is still room for improvement.

