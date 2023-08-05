MUN 3-1 LEN: How Onana Is Proving Not To Be The De Gea Upgrade Many Fans Thought He Was

When Manchester United decided they were going to bring in Andre Onana to replace David De Gea in goal, there were many fans who were very excited by that and called him a ‘necessary upgrade.’

Erik Ten Hag wanted it and the club made it happen. David De Gea was released unceremoniously and over €50m was used to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a supposed ‘upgrade.’

After the Cameroonian’s his first few weeks at the club, he iis beginning to be show that he might not the upgrade on David De Gea that fans thought he would be.

Although, his passing has been great so far, but his weaknesses seem far outweigh his strengths. Still to keep a clean sheet, Onana was disgraced in front of Old Trafford fans by Lens, when he was chipped from almost the half way line for the opening goal of the match.

Despite Man United coming from behind to win the match 3-1, fans are beginning to be worried for what might happen next season when EPL clubs realise their new goalkeeper lacks the shot-stopping ability and reflexes David De Gea had.

