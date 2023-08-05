SPORT

MUN 3-1 LEN: 3 Worst Man United Players Despite Winning Against Lens In Preseason

In the preseason match between Manchester United (MUN) and Lens (LEN), despite securing a victory with a score of 3-1, there were three Manchester United players whose performances seemed below par.

Bruno Fernandes, typically a key playmaker for the team, appeared to struggle in this match. His usual flair and creativity were somewhat absent, leading to a less impactful presence on the field. Fans and observers might have expected more from him given his usual high standards.

Mason Mount also had a match to forget. His contributions were limited, and he seemed to lack the dynamic presence that’s usually associated with his play. His performance might have left some fans questioning his involvement in key moments of the match.

Jadon Sancho failed to leave a strong impression. Not only was his performance subpar, but he also missed what appeared to be a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

While Manchester United managed to secure a victory against Lens, the performances of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Jadon Sancho might be areas of concern for the team’s management. Preseason matches offer an opportunity for players to find their rhythm, but these three players will likely aim to improve and find their form as the competitive season approaches.

