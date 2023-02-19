MUN 3-0 LEI: What Man U Fans Are Saying About Iheanacho’s performance After The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some fans of Manchester United on the Internet have reacted to Kelechi Iheanacho’s performance in today’s Leicester City defeat (3-0) to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian was kept silent throughout the game despite having some lively moments against Lisandro Martinez. Ten Hag’s men performed brilliantly today as they dominated the game from the start to finish with a high tempo and intensity.

Ten Hag’s plan was clear from the start which was not to give any space to his opponents to operate and the players executed the plan massively. Rashford scored the opener from Fernandes’s assist in the first half and doubled the lead in the second half before Sancho scored the third goal to seal the triumph.

However, Iheanacho’s performance was awful today. He had a total of 32 touches, completed 2 dribbles out of 3 attempts, and had a shot on target and off target.

