SPORT

MUN 2-3 DOR: Why Onana should not have screamed at Maguire In the second-half

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Manchester United recorded another preseason defeat today as Borussia Dortmund defeated them by 3-2. Meanwhile, for some reason, Andre Onana should not have screamed at Maguire in the second half.

Manchester United were the first team to draw the first blood as Diogo Dalot scored the opener from Donny van De Beek’s assist. Donyell Malen scored two brilliant goals to overturn the game in Dortmund’s favour as the first half ended 2-1. The second half saw Antony equalise for Manchester United before Youssoufa Muokoko’s goal stole the victory for the Bundesliga side.

However, Onana was seen at some point in the second half screaming at Maguire following the defender’s defensive mistakes which almost led to a goal.

Credit: The Sun

Onana should not have screamed at Maguire but rather encourage and challenge him because such an attitude from the goalkeeper could lead to a conflict and divide the team. It could as well affect Maguire’s personality and development to become a better defender.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

CAF celebrates Nigeria after becoming 1st African team to qualify for round of 16 of 2023 FIFA WWC

2 mins ago

Nigeria has advanced to the Round of 16, Checkout the results and the teams that got eliminated

14 mins ago

Video: ‘Leaving Bayern Munich Hurts Me’ –Mane

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Liverpool to send second bid for Lavia soon, Arsenal are still in talks to sign Raya.

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button