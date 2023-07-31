MUN 2-3 DOR: Flaws in Mount’s display shows that he cannot be relied on next season

Manchester United suffered another defeat against Borussia Dortmund today and Mason Mount’s awful performance has shown that he cannot be relied upon next season.

Manchester United bought Mount from Chelsea so that Erik ten Hag could build his team around him for a title challenge next season. But the continuous awful performance from the player has demonstrated why the club should have a plan B.

Mount’s problem at this previous club persists as the English midfielder is yet to score for Manchester United in this preseason despite featuring in five games.

Dalot gave Manchester United the lead before two goals from Donyell Malen gave Dortmund the lead at Halftime. Antony draw the game level in the second half before Youssoufa Muokoko’s strike gave Dortmund the 3-2 win.

However, Mount failed to contribute to the game after coming on in the second and this has been happening from his previous games which shows that he cannot be relied upon next season.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)