MUN 2-3 DOR: Adeyemi’s Stats In The Game Shows Why He’s A Better Midfielder Than Mason Mount

Once again, Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United has failed to record victory in pre-season. The Red Devils opened up the scoring through Diogo Dalot which just 24 minutes played in the first half. United failed to maintain their lead in the first period as Donyell Malen scored two successive goals in two minutes to put Dortmund in front.

Former Ajax forward, Antony equalized for Manchester United in the second half but wasn’t enough as the German club got their third goal of the night to seal a 3-2 victory over Erik Ten Hag’s squad to make it 5/5 in their pre-season games. Well, there was one notable factor to pick from the game between Manchester United Mason Mount and Dortmund Karim Adeyemi.

Going by the performance of these two players, it is quite reasonable to say that Karim Adeyemi is a better midfielder than Mason Mount who did not influence the game. The Dortmund star player is pacy, intelligent, and creative with the ball, Adeyemi put in a clinical performance once again for his team. A good pre-season so far for him.

Adeyemi provided Dortmund’s second goal assist and made so many key passes in the game. He was very threatening against Manchester United defenders while on the pitch. On the other hand, Mason Mount on countless occasions lost possession of the ball, failing to make an impact for his team.

