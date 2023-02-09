MUN 2-2 LEE: What Fans Are Saying About Weghorst After Man United Draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Manchester United returned to action against Leeds United at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag decided to start Wout Weghorst up front to lead the attack once more despite the Dutchman’s inability to play a fluid attacking football.

Manchester United ventured into the game to build on their win against Reading football club, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace, but Leeds United’s early goal shattered United’s plan. Despite their struggles to take three points out of the game, the away team defenders were very solid to keep them out of the goalpost after Sancho and Rashford’s goal.

Apart from the overall performances, Wout Weghorst’s display has been criticized by Manchester United fans. Weghorst has scored only once since joining Manchester United despite playing all of United’s games since he arrived.

Tonight’s performance was one of its worst, and Manchester United fans want Erik Ten Hag to stop using him in the starting lineup.

Marayanatha (

)