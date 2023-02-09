MUN 2-2 LEE: Three Players To Blame For Man United’s EPL Draw Against Leeds United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United salvaged a point Leeds United after coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Leeds United started strongly against Manchester United and were rewarded by an early goal from Ngoto after Bruno Fernandes was dispossessed of the ball in midfield.

Alejandro Garnancho had two glories chances to draw Manchester United level during the first half but spilled both efforts wide. His first attempt was a sitter that he sent wide and his second chance came when he rounded Leeds United goalkeeper but was unable to bury the ball at the back of the net.

Manchester United headed into halftime behind at Old Trafford for the first time since their opening day defeat against Brighton Hove Albion back in August.

Erik ten Hag was not bordered by Garnacho’s first half performance and decide to stick with the Argentine.

Leeds United quickly doubled their lead by the start the second half through Summerville and things got a lot messier for Manchester United.

The Red Devils did however, manage to pull one back through a Marcus Rashford header after Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst had been substituted for Jason Sancho and Facundo Pellistri.

The scoreline was eventually made 2-2, when Jadon Sancho fired a loose ball into the back of the net to give Manchester United a spark of a possible comeback.

Erik ten Hag got his starting XI all wrong against Leeds United but certain United players must take the blame for their club’s EPL draw against Leeds.

Below are the 3 players to blame for Manchester United’s EPL draw against a struggling Leeds United.

1. Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United should have had the game all wrapped up at halftime against Leeds United, if he had converted the scoring chances that came his way.

He was wasteful throughout his time on the pitch and couldn’t cause Ayling any sort of problem all night.

2. Fred

His passes were inaccurate and was a clear liability for Manchester United in the midfield.

3. Wout Weghorst

He couldn’t quite get himself into the game and was substituted early as a result of his poor performance.

