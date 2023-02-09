SPORT

MUN 2-2 LEE: Man Utd Attempted 24 Shots Against Leeds But Only 7 Of Those Strikes Were On Target

Man United had to settle for a draw with their fierce rivals after their efforts against Leeds United were fruitless.

Erik ten Hag admitted that his team’s goal-scoring efficiency could have been higher. When Manchester United faced Leeds, only seven of their 24 shots were on goal.

Early on, Alejandro Garnacho had a number of wonderful scoring chances, but the young player was unable to keep his composure in front of goal. Bruno Fernandes played a wonderful lofted cross in his direction. Garnacho’s first touch was perfect, but he dragged his shot barely over the goal post.

Match stats

A short while later, in a wide open space, Fernandes saw Garnacho racing for the goal.

The 18-year-old rounded Illan Meslier and threw him to the ground. Maximilian Wobber, a defender, used his head to block the goal-bound shot as he tried to squeeze the ball in. Marcel Sabitzer skillfully placed the ball on his left foot before striking it cleanly in his full debut, but Meslier flawlessly blocked Sabitzer’s shot.

Coming back from a two-goal deficit and earning a point would feel amazing. However, a match at home against a team trying to avoid relegation ought to be considered a loss. If they performed better last night, the Red Devils may currently be tied with Manchester City for first place in the Premier League.

