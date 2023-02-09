MUN 2-2 LEE: Key Takeaways From The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s 13-match winning streak at Old Trafford ended with a tense 2-2 draw with Leeds United. The Red Devils rallied from two goals down to earn a point, but they have now won just one of their last four Premier League games.

Below are the three key points from the game.

1. Manchester United squandered opportunities in the first half:

Despite conceding in the first minute, Manchester United maintained control of the ball for extended periods. This allowed them to find gaps in the Leeds defense and create scoring opportunities.

They attempted 11 shots, but only three were successful. Sabitzer’s long-range effort was their only decent chance, as they were unable to penetrate the visitors’ defense.

2. Marcus Rashford is on a roll:

Rashford has been Manchester United’s main man up front by far this season, particularly since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. Prior to this game, he had 19 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for United.

He scored a timely header, giving his team momentum to score another soon after. Rashford’s goal in this game made him the first United player since Wayne Rooney (2012) to score in six consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford.

3. Leeds was fortunate not to lose late in the game:

Sancho’s goal energized the Old Trafford crowd, which began singing in unison to rally their team to victory. They applauded every ball won and urged their team to play forward passes rather than sideways.

Rashford won the ball in midfield and took a nice touch to beat the first man, but he was intentionally brought down by Junior Firpo, who was immediately booked. Rashford would have scored had Firpo not used his mental foresight.

