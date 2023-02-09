MUN 2-2 LED: Wesghorst’s performance yesterday showed why Erik ten Hag was wrong to sign him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United came from two goals down to earn a point against Leeds United on Wednesday night in the Premier League. It was an action-packed, often end-to-end match, with Leeds two goals ahead after an hour, before the Red Devils fought back with goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho making it 2-2.

The Red Devils were overwhelming favourites for the Roses derby but made the worst possible start with Wilfried Gnonto scoring after just 56 seconds for Leeds. A Raphael Varane own goal made it 2-0 in Leeds’ favour in the 48th minute, but United made a terrific comeback to pick up a point against their old rivals. Marcus Rashford continued his rich vein of scoring form with a superb headed goal in the 62nd minute before Sancho levelled the scores eight minutes later. This article will focus on why Erik ten Hag made a mistake in signing Weghorst after his performance yesterday.

Weghorst failed to register a single shot yesterday

Weghorst’s numbers tell a story of their own. He touched the ball only 19 times and completed only 10 passes. Most crucial of all, Weghorst failed to register a single shot. On a night where United had 24 shots at goal, it was disappointing not to get even one from the starting striker. United need to do better at getting Weghorst the ball. Straight after he went off, United began firing in crosses, which seemed to make little sense.

RSport (

)