MUN 2-1 CRY: 3 Best Man United Players Against Palace As Ten Close Gap On City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United returned to league action on Saturday evening after a wonderful midweek game that saw them book a place in Wembley ahead of the Carabao Cup finals. They also advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup before thrashing Reading at Old Trafford.

In a bid to return to winning ways in the premier league, Manchester United hosted Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The Red Devils ventured into the game to revenge Olise’s late free-kick equalizer and were able to do that, thanks to Bruno Fernandes’s penalty kick.

The whole United team performed brilliantly, but here are three players who were outstanding against Palace.

Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese international produced another stunning display against Crystal Palace. He was calm to convert an earlier penalty kick which handed United the lead in the first half of the clash. Apart from the penalty kick, he was very composed and produced clinical passes.

Lisandro Martinez.

The chant of Argentina filled the air at Old Trafford as Lisandro Martinez produces a stunning defensive capability to keep Crystal Palace out of the goalpost.

Fred.

It will be unfair if the Brazilian international did not make this list after his impressive display against Palace. Fred was everywhere on the pitch and was able to track all the midfield passes alongside Sabitzer when Palace was in possession.

Marayanatha (

)