MUN 2-1 BAR: What Fans Are Saying After Lisandro Martinez Marked Out Lewandowski

English Premier League giant Manchester United football club hosted Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoff second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The game was no doubt a very tough one for both sides after they settled for 2-2 at the Camp Nou Stadium. Manchester United ventured into the game having in the back of their mind that they needed nothing less than a win at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Catalans opened the scoring in the first just like they did in the first leg of the clash after Robert Lewandowski converted a spot just before halftime. Bruno Fernandes tipped Balde in the eighteen-yard box and the referee awarded a penalty. The first half ended with Manchester United behind.

The Red Devils started the second half in good spirits and were able to grab an equalizer just a few minutes into the second half. Thanks to Fred’s right-footed goal. Despite missing a few chances, Manchester United struck again to put themselves in the lead after Antony slotted a shot past Ter Stegen.

After the game, excited Manchester United fans reacted to Lisandro Martinez’s performances against Barcelona. Some fans love the way he fought until the last while, and a few others are happier about how he silenced Lewandowski alongside Raphael Varane. Although Lewandowski scored, that was a penalty kick that is avoidable.

