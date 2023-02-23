MUN 2-1 BAR: 3 Best players as Man Utd came from a goal down to secure a remarkable victory vs Barca

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United football club book their spot in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, following their impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Barcelona football club at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag led team have been doing pretty well in all competitions since the beginning of the season and they were able to impress again on Thursday night.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but Manchester United football club eventually secured the maximum points against their opponent.

Second half goals from Fred and Antony Santos gave Manchester United football club a comeback victory, while Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona football club.

Here are the three best players in Manchester United football club’s remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Barcelona football club at Old Trafford in the return leg of the UEFA Europa League Playoff;

Fred

The midfield maestro was superb for Manchester United football club in the game and he was able to score a stunning goal for the club in the second half.

Antony Santos

The Brazilian star was the hero for Manchester United football club in the game, as he came from the bench to score the winning goal in their hard-fought victory.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portugal national team star was given the captain hand band by coach Erik ten Hag and he was able to perform excellently in the game, as he provided an assist for Fred in the second half.

