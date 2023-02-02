MUN 2-0 NOT: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Rashford Takes United To EFL Cup Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Worst Players.

1. Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian international struggled massively in today’s game. In all fairness, he hasn’t had the best of times at Nottingham Forest this season so his performance today was perhaps not a surprise.

2. G. Scarpa.

A poor performance in midfield from the Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder. Couldn’t offer anything in attack to his team and was often caught in possession.

3. A. Garnacho.

Not an inspiring display from the Argentine youngster today. He tried his best but couldn’t pull anything off.

Best Players.

1. Rashford.

What a performance from the English international! He is perhaps the most inform player in world football at the moment. He got two assists in just under 30 minutes today.

2. Casemiro.

Another energetic midfield performance from the Brazilian international. He has been nothing short of fantastic since high profile move to United last summer.

3. Luke Shaw.

Excellent performance at left back from Shaw. He has been one of Ten Hag’s most reliable players in recent weeks.

Chizzy_Reality (

)