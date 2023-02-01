SPORT

MUN 2-0 NOR: Three Man United players who performed well in their win against Nottingham forest

1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory in their Carabao Cup semifinal. Anthony Martial and Fred were on the scoresheet as United booked their place at Wembley, where they’ll face Newcastle United on Feb. 25. Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils will face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in this month’s final at Wembley having beat Steve Cooper’s side 5-0 on aggregate.

Here are the three Man Utd players who performed well in their win against Nottingham Forest:

Raphael Varane

Defended with ease but gave United a scare when he was hurt by Sam Surridge at the end of the first-half.

Lisandro Martinez

Another commanding performance next to Varane as they prepared for the Premier League resumption against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Alejandro Garnacho

United’s best player in the first half and produced several dangerous runs down the left. He has an ongoing battle with Brennan Johnson before he was hooked in the second period.

