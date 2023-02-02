MUN 2-0 NOR: Man Utd Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Nottingham Forest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory in their Carabao Cup semifinal. Anthony Martial and Fred were on the scoresheet as United booked their place at Wembley, where they’ll face Newcastle United on Feb. 25. Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils will face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in this month’s final at Wembley having beat Steve Cooper’s side 5-0 on aggregate.

Here are the three Man Utd players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Nottingham Forest:

Alejandro Garnacho

Embarked on some threatening runs but lacked the end product in the first-half. Drew a save from Wayne Hennessey in the 61st minute shortly before he was substituted.

Luke Shaw

Squandered a number of good crossing opportunities on a steady evening where he was barely troubled by Forest’s attackers.

Wout Weghorst

Hardly saw the ball but was tidy with his link-up play and hit the post in the first half. Will feel as though he should have had a penalty before being taken off on the hour.

ASport (

)