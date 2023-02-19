MUN 2-0 LEI: Best Players From Man United’s Win Over Leicester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Marcus Rashford continued his excellent run of scoring form with a brace in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The England international netted twice to take him onto 24 goals for the campaign, before Jadon Sancho got his name on the scoresheet to cap an impressive second-half performance from the Red Devils.

Here are the three best players from the game

Bruno Fernandes

Created United’s two great chances in the first half and teed up Sancho to make it 3-0. Has a mentality that is a dream for any manager.

Marcus Rashford

Scored United’s first chance to deflate Leicester and he punished their high line again to make it 2-0. Now has 24 goals this season.

Jadon Sancho

Turned the match from a potential three points to a guaranteed win for Manchester United. Lit up Old Trafford from the bench and was rightly awarded with a goal of his own to wrap up the victory for the hosts.

