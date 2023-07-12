MUN 2-0 LEE: Why Man U fans should expect more wasted output from Mount next season

Mason Mount had his Manchester United debut today in their preseason against Leeds United and they won the game by 2-0. Meanwhile, his wasteful performance has suggested why Man Utd fans should expect more of it next season.

Mount is a player who has already adapted to the Premier League but his inconsistency was one of the reasons why he left Chelsea as the board didn’t feel he was worth the lucrative contract he was demanding.

Although in the defensive phase, Mount had a decent performance today as he won four tackles, ground duels and claimed several interceptions. This helped Manchester United regain possessions faster in the game.

However, he had wasteful output against the opposition this evening as he only created a chance out of several attempts and had only a shot on target out of several attempts also. This shows why Man Utd fans should expect more of this wasted output from Mount next season.

Nevertheless, Mount will still come good for Manchester United if the fans are patient with him.

