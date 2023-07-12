MUN 2-0 LEE: 3 Manchester United Best Players As Mason Mount Made His Debut

Manchester United kicked off their preseason campaign with a scintillating performance against arch-rivals Leeds United, showcasing the depth and talent within their squad. Several players stood out, demonstrating their skill, creativity, and determination on the pitch. Although Manchester United lacked depth in the game due to the unavailability of some of their key players, but Erik Ten Hag did his best to make his team squad.

Mason Mount made a very good impact especially in the first half, despite the game being his first in a Manchester United shirt. Let’s take a closer look at some of Manchester United’s best performers in the preseason clash against Leeds United.

Naom Emeran.

Young forward Naom Emeran displayed his immense potential and lethal finishing. He scored a stunning goal, showcasing his clinical precision with both feet. Emeran ability to create space, combine with teammates, and his composure in front of the goal left the Leeds defense scrambling.

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine international showcase his defensive prowess with impeccable tackling and positioning. He nullified Leeds United’s threat, consistently winning duels and intercepting passes. Martinez performance demonstrated why he is considered one of the best defensive centre-backs in the league.

Joe Hugill

Hugill showcased his dribbling skills, agility, and ability to take on defenders with confidence. His contribution to the team’s attacking movements was evident, and he crowned the win with another goal.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)