MUN 2-0 LED: Best And Worst Players From The Game As Mount Struggles On His Debut For United

Worst Players.

1. Darko Gyabi.

The Leeds United midfielder had a poor game against Manchester United in the first half. Started as one of the sitting midfielders, he found it difficult to deal with United’s high press throughout the first 45 minutes.

2. L. Sinisterra.

He started the game well, shone in the first 10 minutes of the game with his defensive work but as the first half went on, he tailed off and was nowhere to be seen.

3. Mason Mount.

Off the ball, Mason Mount put in a decent showing but on the ball, he was not as impressive as one would’ve expected. Missed a glorious chance to give United the lead in the first half, trailed offside in the second half following a nicely weighted Varane throughout and some of his set pieces were nothing to write home about.

Best Players.

1. Amad Diallo.

Decent performance from the Manchester United winger. He was a danger throughout the game and had some nice touches in and around the 18 yard box.

2. H. Mejbri.

Good performance as one of the players in the pivot for Manchester United today. Didn’t look out of place and had some nice combination plays with Mason Mount. Needs to work on his final balls though.

3. Lisandro Martinez.

He was very solid in the game and did the little things right. Leeds very rarely posed a real danger to United’s defence but when they did, Martinez was on hand to snuff out the danger.

Chizzy_Reality (

)