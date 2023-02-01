MUN 2-0 FOR: What Fans Are Saying About Weghorst After Martial’s Goal.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United returned to action against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semifinal’s second leg. The game came in just a few days after thrashing Reading football club in the FA Cup fourth round. They got a tough clash against West Ham United, a game which will be played at Old Trafford.

During the Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils dominated the game throughout the first half despite the away team’s mounting pressure to score the first goal of the game. Emmanuel Denis missed a couple of chances that would have punished the Red Devils, but, unfortunately wasted the chances.

However, Wout Weghorst’s presence was missing in the game, but his presence was felt immediately after he flew to meet Casemiro’s crossing, which unfortunately hit the crossbar. Erik Ten Hag decided to substitute him for Anthony Martial who came in and scored a beautiful goal.

After the game, here is what Manchester United fans have to say about the duo.

