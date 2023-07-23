MUN 2-0 ARS: Three Man United players who did not perform well despite their win over Arsenal

Manchester United kicked off the USA leg of tour 2023 with an extremely comfortable 2-0 win over Arsenal in New York. The scoring was opened by Bruno Fernandes in the 30th minute thanks to a long range strike which Aaron Ramsdale got a hand to. Jadon Sancho made it two just seven minutes later, as he raced through on goal before smashing it home. The scores stayed that way, with the second half largely disrupted by substitutions.

Here are the three Man United players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Arsenal

Harry Maguire

Having lost the captaincy to Fernandes, it was notable that Ten Hag chose to give Casemiro the armband rather than Maguire at half-time. Still looks a little short on confidence.

Brandon Williams

Only made one appearance last term after a season out on loan at Norwich and didn’t show anything here to suggest he will challenge Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for the left-back slot.

Antony

Horrible miss early on and greedy just before half time. The commentators praised him for his pressing but we need to see more from the €100 million man.

