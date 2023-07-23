MUN 2-0 ARS: Three Best Players From Man United’s Win Over Arsenal

Manchester United kicked off the USA leg of tour 2023 with an extremely comfortable 2-0 win over Arsenal in New York. The scoring was opened by Bruno Fernandes in the 30th minute thanks to a long range strike which Aaron Ramsdale got a hand to. Jadon Sancho made it two just seven minutes later, as he raced through on goal before smashing it home. The scores stayed that way, with the second half largely disrupted by substitutions.

Here are the three best Man United players from the game

Mason Mount

Third start in a row after his £60million move from Chelsea and again showed that he will bring a spark to United. He’s got a bit of an edge to his game as well, as he showed when flattening his old mate Declan Rice and then jumping in to defend Martinez in a melee.

Kobbie Mainoo

Another encouraging half from the 18-year-old in his most thorough examination in pre-season. Used the ball well and unfazed.

Bruno Fernandes

Created a chance for Antony and then scored, the assistance of the flimsy Aaron Ramsdale. Capped a good week for the captain.

