MUN 2-0 ARS: Three Arsenal Players Who Performed Well Despite Their Loss To Man United

Manchester United kicked off the USA leg of tour 2023 with an extremely comfortable 2-0 win over Arsenal in New York. The scoring was opened by Bruno Fernandes in the 30th minute thanks to a long range strike which Aaron Ramsdale got a hand to. Jadon Sancho made it two just seven minutes later, as he raced through on goal before smashing it home. The scores stayed that way, with the second half largely disrupted by substitutions.

Here are the three Arsenal players who performed well despite their loss to Man United

Bukayo Saka

Caused Shaw big problems and a constant threat as ever in first 30 minutes, with his partnership with Timber showing real promise. Should have had an assist after squaring the ball for Martinelli, before his influence dwindled as the match went on.

Thomas Partey

Gave Arsenal a bit more in possession when playing in the deeper lying midfield role. Switched to right back later on to show the versatility that Mikel Arteta is so keen to hang on to.

Jurrien Timber

Combined really well with Saka down the right, while also moving inside and offering an option in the middle. Had the pace to deal with any overlapping runs from Luke Shaw – already looks to be a brilliant signing.

