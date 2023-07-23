SPORT

MUN 2-0 ARS: Three Arsenal Players To Blame For Their Loss To Man United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

Manchester United kicked off the USA leg of tour 2023 with an extremely comfortable 2-0 win over Arsenal in New York. The scoring was opened by Bruno Fernandes in the 30th minute thanks to a long range strike which Aaron Ramsdale got a hand to. Jadon Sancho made it two just seven minutes later, as he raced through on goal before smashing it home. The scores stayed that way, with the second half largely disrupted by substitutions.

Here are the 3 Arsenal players to blame for their loss to Man United

AARON RAMSDALE

Couldn’t inspire the same level of confidence between the sticks like he did against the MLS All- Stars. Carries responsibility for Bruno Fernandes’ goal and didn’t save a single penalty.

Declan Rice

Left exposed in transition at times as the midfield three with Odegaard and Havertz didn’t really work. Helped out his defence when chasing back after balls over the top, but a quiet first Arsenal start.

Kai Havertz

Very quiet in the first-half, not enough of an attacking threat to make up for vulnerabilities off the ball. One chance after the break was headed over the bar to complete a frustrating night.

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Man United’s 18-year-old Wonderkid Dominated Rice, Havertz & Odegaard In Midfield

11 mins ago

MUN 2-0 ARS: Three Arsenal Players Who Performed Well Despite Their Loss To Man United

23 mins ago

MUN 2-0 ARS: Three Man United players who did not perform well despite their win over Arsenal

46 mins ago

CHE 4-3 BHA: Jackson’s brilliant display explains why he will be important for Chelsea next season

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button