MUN 2-0 ARS: Three Arsenal Players To Blame For Their Loss To Man United

Manchester United kicked off the USA leg of tour 2023 with an extremely comfortable 2-0 win over Arsenal in New York. The scoring was opened by Bruno Fernandes in the 30th minute thanks to a long range strike which Aaron Ramsdale got a hand to. Jadon Sancho made it two just seven minutes later, as he raced through on goal before smashing it home. The scores stayed that way, with the second half largely disrupted by substitutions.

Here are the 3 Arsenal players to blame for their loss to Man United

AARON RAMSDALE

Couldn’t inspire the same level of confidence between the sticks like he did against the MLS All- Stars. Carries responsibility for Bruno Fernandes’ goal and didn’t save a single penalty.

Declan Rice

Left exposed in transition at times as the midfield three with Odegaard and Havertz didn’t really work. Helped out his defence when chasing back after balls over the top, but a quiet first Arsenal start.

Kai Havertz

Very quiet in the first-half, not enough of an attacking threat to make up for vulnerabilities off the ball. One chance after the break was headed over the bar to complete a frustrating night.

