MUN 2-0 ARS: Declan Rice’s Performance Yesterday Showed Why Arsenal Were Wrong To Sign Him

Two of the Premier League’s titans clashed for the first time ahead of the new season in New Jersey as Manchester United and Arsenal faced off in a preseason friendly but, as usual, their rivalry clash was anything but ‘friendly.’ Arsenal succumbed to a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United during Saturday evening’s fiery pre-season friendly at MetLife Stadium.

Having beaten Leeds in Oslo and Lyon in Edinburgh, the Red Devils kicked off the main stint of 2023-24 preparations at a sold-out MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday. Newly-appointed captain Bruno Fernandes all too easily beat Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before Jadon Sancho struck following an error by Gabriel in a 2-0 win wrapped up by half-time. This article will focus on why Declan Rice’s performance yesterday showed why Arsenal were wrong to sign him. Take a look!

Declan Rice failed to anchor the midfield

Declan Rice was not at his best against Man United as he was unable to control the midfield for the Gunners. Arsenal fans will be expecting much more from their club record signing this coming season. He failed to anchor the Gunners’ midfield and was mostly anonymous throughout the match. Declan Rice game was brought to an end after just 60 minutes when Mikel Arteta substituted him for Thomas Partey. His underwhelming performance yesterday showed why Arsenal were wrong to sign him.

