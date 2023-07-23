MUN 2-0 ARS: 3 Man United Best Players As The Red Devils Dominates The First Half

Manchester United’s impressive first-half display against Arsenal in their preseason clash left fans in awe, with three standout players stealing the show. As the Red Devils secured a 2-0 lead, there were three exceptional performers who were the best. As the first half ended, Manchester United’s performance was a little of the team’s potential under the guidance of manager Erik Ten Hag. With players like Fernandes, Sancho, and youngster Kobbie Maino the best among the rest of the Red Devils players.

Bruno Fernandes.

The midfield maestro, proved to be the driving force behind Manchester United’s attacking prowess. His passing, vision, and ability to create scoring opportunities were on full display, contributing to both goals. Fernandes’ influence in dictating the tempo of the game was crucial in putting Arsenal on the back foot.

Jadon Sancho, was a constant thorn in Arsenal’s defense with his blistering pace and dribbling skills. His first-half goal showcased his lethal finishing ability, providing Manchester United with a comfortable lead. Sancho’s performance showed why Erik Ten Hag is keen on giving him an opportunity to perform next season.

In midfield, youngster Kobbie Maino demonstrated why Erik Ten Hag said he’s the future of United midfield. He has the ability to read games, and expert positioning thwarted Arsenal’s attacking efforts and ensured a solid defensive foundation alongside Lisandro and Varane. Kobbie assisted Bruno Fernandes for the first goal.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)