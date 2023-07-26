MUN 1-3 WRX: 3 Best Man United Players Despite Losing Against Wrexham In Preseason

During a very tough preseason match that may not have gone as planned for Manchester United, the Red Devils conceded their first defeat in the summer preseason tour after a 3-1 lose to Wrexham. The League Two team were very strong during the game as they break the Red Devils preseason cleansheet. Although Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is not pleased with the performance of his youngsters, but here are three stars who played brilliantly.

Joe Hugill: The young forward showcased his immense potential and why he is considered one of the brightest talents at Manchester United. Hugill’s dribbling skills and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities were evident throughout the game. He was a constant threat to the Wrexham defense, using his pace and trickery to trouble the opposition. Although he couldn’t find the back of the net on this occasion, his performance showed that he is maturing as a player and ready to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Hannibal.

The midfielder’s passing range and ability to find pockets of space in the midfield were commendable. He linked up well with his teammates, initiating attacks and creating promising opportunities in the final third. Despite the result, his performance offered a glimpse of the quality he can bring to Manchester United’s midfield.

Marc Jurado.

The right-back put in a commanding performance at Manchester United’s defense. Jurado’s composure, well-timed tackles, and aerial prowess were vital in thwarting Wrexham’s attacking efforts. He showcased leadership qualities at the back, organizing the defense and providing a sense of stability despite the loss. Jurado crowned his performance with a goal.

