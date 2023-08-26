In the first half of the match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford highlighted a glaring decision by the club to part ways with David De Gea. The game saw Manchester United falling behind by 2 goals against Nottingham Forest within the first 5 minutes, an unfortunate situation that could have been averted with a more dependable goalkeeper between the posts.

André Onana, who replaced the departed De Gea, had a shaky start as he failed to save both goals in the opening minutes of the match. His lack of solidity in goal raised questions about the wisdom of letting go of De Gea, who had been a stalwart in Manchester United’s lineup for 12 years. Onana’s inability to prevent those early goals emphasized the need for an experienced and reliable goalkeeper, a role that De Gea had expertly fulfilled during his time at the club.

The decision to sign André Onana for a substantial fee was based on the belief that he could adequately replace De Gea. However, his early struggles against Nottingham Forest revealed the challenge of stepping into the shoes of a goalkeeper who had been a mainstay for over a decade. De Gea’s departure from Old Trafford as a free agent was the result of contract negotiations gone awry, but his consistent performances over the years had solidified his place in the hearts of Manchester United fans.

It has become increasingly evident that the departure of David De Gea might have been premature. The contrast in performances between De Gea’s consistent contributions and Onana’s initial struggles underscores the importance of experienced and proven talent, especially in crucial positions like goalkeeping. Manchester United’s decision to part ways with De Gea could come back to haunt them if Onana doesn’t quickly adapt to the rigors of being the club’s new number one.

