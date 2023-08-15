MUN 1-0 WOL: Three Man United Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Wolves

Manchester United started the 2023/24 Premier League win with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves decided by a second half from Raphael Varane, against the run of play. Marcus Rashford forced an early save from Jose Sa after being played in by Antony to the right of centre, but his effort lack venom or conviction – the United striker barely otherwise touched the ball during the opening stages.

Here are the three Man United players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Wolves

Alejandro Garnacho

Painfully clear it wasn’t his day. Nothing came off as he made Nelson Semedo look like a lockdown defender. His teammates trust him a lot and kept looking for him but was just wasteful.

Mason Mount

Needed to hit the ground running and he hit one of his first corners out of play. His only impressive impacts were without the ball.

Lisandro Martinez

Was needlessly booked and beaten easily seconds before Sarabia fired wide, in what was a subpar showing from United’s no.6. It’s not clear if Martinez was replaced at half-time due to the booking or an injury.

ASport (

)