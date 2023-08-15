SPORT

MUN 1-0 WOL: Three Best Players From Man United’s Win Over Wolves

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Manchester United started the 2023/24 Premier League win with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves decided by a second half from Raphael Varane, against the run of play. Marcus Rashford forced an early save from Jose Sa after being played in by Antony to the right of centre, but his effort lack venom or conviction – the United striker barely otherwise touched the ball during the opening stages.

Here are the three best players from Man United’s Win Over Wolves

Andre Onana

Showed good ball-playing skills and looked secure as the extra man in the buildup. Did his job in the goalkeeping department and saved United from a defeat with some clutch stops. Lucky to not concede a penalty at the end.

Luke Shaw

Rightly booked for a late foul from Alejandro Garnacho’s hospital pass, he struggled to develop any interplay with Garnacho. Big block in the 90th minute.

Casemiro

The best of the front six in the first half, his probing passes often broke the lines and he was in the right place at the right time in his own third.

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

MUN 1-0 WOL: Mason Mount’s Performance Yesterday Showed Why Man Utd made a mistake in signing him

20 mins ago

AS Monaco’s Bid To Rival Spurs £50M Bid For Arsenal Ace

33 mins ago

EPL Match review, Table, Top scorers, Clean sheets, Assists leaders after Yesterday’s game

47 mins ago

Video: Chelsea Announce Caicedo Signing With Nigerian Song

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button