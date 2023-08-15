MUN 1-0 WOL: Three Best Players From Man United’s Win Over Wolves

Manchester United started the 2023/24 Premier League win with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves decided by a second half from Raphael Varane, against the run of play. Marcus Rashford forced an early save from Jose Sa after being played in by Antony to the right of centre, but his effort lack venom or conviction – the United striker barely otherwise touched the ball during the opening stages.

Here are the three best players from Man United’s Win Over Wolves

Andre Onana

Showed good ball-playing skills and looked secure as the extra man in the buildup. Did his job in the goalkeeping department and saved United from a defeat with some clutch stops. Lucky to not concede a penalty at the end.

Luke Shaw

Rightly booked for a late foul from Alejandro Garnacho’s hospital pass, he struggled to develop any interplay with Garnacho. Big block in the 90th minute.

Casemiro

The best of the front six in the first half, his probing passes often broke the lines and he was in the right place at the right time in his own third.

