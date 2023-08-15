MUN 1-0 WOL: Mount’s disastrous display suggest why he should be benched against Tottenham

Mason Mount could be named among the floppiest signing of the summer transfer window as his awful performance continued in today’s EPL opener. He was taken off in the 58th minute and replaced by Eriksen. Meanwhile, his disastrous performance has suggested why he should be dropped for the next game.

Erik ten Hag paired Mount alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in a three-man midfield in a plan to outclass Wolves. But Wolves perfected their assignment as they neutralized Manchester United’s threat throughout the first half.

Manchester United eventually got the only goal of the game in the second half after Mount had been taken off. Wolves went on to give Manchester United a tough game till the end of the match and they were unlucky not to have scored.

However, here are Mason Mount’s numbers for today’s game:

0 goals

0 assists

0 chances created

0 crosses

0 tackles won

0 accurate crosses

0 aerial duels won

A look at his performance suggests why the former Chelsea should be dropped for the next game against Tottenham Hotspur because the match will be tough.

What are your thoughts on this?

