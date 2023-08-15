MUN 1-0 WOL: Mason Mount’s Performance Yesterday Showed Why Man Utd made a mistake in signing him

Manchester United started the 2023/24 Premier League win with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves decided by a second half from Raphael Varane, against the run of play. Marcus Rashford forced an early save from Jose Sa after being played in by Antony to the right of centre, but his effort lack venom or conviction – the United striker barely otherwise touched the ball during the opening stages.

For long periods of the match United were second best and it looked set to be a frustrating night for the Red Devils, until Raphael Varane popped up with a crucial header in the 76th minute that secured Erik ten Hag’s side all three points. This article will focus on why Mason Mount’s performance yesterday showed why Man United made a mistake in signing him. Take a look!

Mount was poor throughout the game

Mount made his competitive debut for the club in a tepid team performance. The England international played 69 minutes of the game before being replaced by Christian Eriksen. And the 24-year-old was among several United players who flattered to deceive at Old Trafford. As per TalkSPORT, Mount claimed zero goals, zero assists, created zero chances, made zero crosses, won zero tackles and won zero aerial duals during his time on the pitch. His performance yesterday showed why Man United made a mistake in signing him.

