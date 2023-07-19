MUN 1-0 LYO: Best And Worst Players From The Game As Mason Mount Flops In United’s Win Today.

Worst Players.

1. Jeffinho.

The Lyon attackers drifted in and out of the game in the opening 15 minutes but as time went on, we saw less and less of him. He spent most of his time on the pitch tracking back and covering the ground defensively against Manchester United. Saw very little of the ball as well.

2. Mason Mount.

Another game, another poor performance from Manchester United’s new no. 7. Mason Mount missed a big goalscoring chance in the first half, wasted another chance from a freekick on the edge of the box and his set pieces were very poor.

3. A. Laaziri.

He struggled against Amad Diallo in today’s game at left back for Lyon. Failed to keep track of Amad and was often caught out of position time and time again. His mistakes almost cost his team a goal in the first half of the game.

Best Players.

1. Amad Diallo.

Good performance form the winger in the first half of the game. He failed to score a goal but that did not tarnish his excellent performance today.

2. D. Van De Beek.

Came on in the second half of the game and scored a big goal for Manchester United.

3. C. Mata.

The Lyon defender did very well defensively up against Sancho and Anthony in the first half. He was very solid and was one of the few bright sparks in the team for United.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

AnnSports (

)