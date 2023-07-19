MUN 1-0 LYN: Mason Mount’s Performance In Today’s Game Showed Why Man United Were Right To Sign Him

Young midfielders Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore were the pick of Manchester United’s performers in a pre-season friendly win over Lyon. Erik ten Hag played two different teams in Edinburgh with a senior starting line-up featuring Antony and Mason Mount coming close to breaking the deadlock on a number of occasions. After the break, a more youthful XI was introduced and acadmey star Gore picked out Donny van de Beek for the only goal of a 1-0 win on 49 minutes.

United started brilliantly in Edinburgh and created three big chances inside the first five minutes as Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes did well to keep out efforts from Antony and Amad, while the latter should have done better when played in on goal, but the attacker shanked his shot wide. Yet United’s dominance subsided after the opening quarter of an hour, with Lyon creating scoring opportunities Alexandre Lacazette and Jeffinho, although neither attempt tested Matej Kovar in the United goal. This article will focus on why Mason Mount’s Performance today showed why Man United were right to sign him. Take a look!

Mount put in a good first half display

Mount exhibited a strong passing game, successfully completing 21 out of his 22 passes for a 95% pass completion rate. Despite being subbed off at halftime, the 24 year old led both teams in the long ball department, completing two out of his three attempted crosses. He also performed well at times under pressure, linking up with Amad Diallo late in the first half to maintain possession on the edge of the Lyon’s box despite mounting defensive pressure. In defence, the new signing showed urgency, being quick to track back in support of United’s back four. Mount’s Performance today showed why Man United were right to sign him.

