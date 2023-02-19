MUN 1-0 LEI (HT): Manchester United’s Best Players In The First Half

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will have De Gea to thank for their 1-0 lead in the first half after some crucial saves that could have made Man United chase the game. However, Leicester City are winning the midfield battle so far in the first half, and they were sloppy in their shot passes. They can blame themselves for missed chances. But Marcus Rashford can’t stop scoring, giving Man United the important lead with his goal provided by Bruno Fernandes.

Nonetheless, here are the best players for Manchester United in the first half.

De Gea

De Gea was brilliant between the sticks with some crucial saves, including Iheanacho’s close-range header.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes can be said to have adjusted to his new role as a player on the wings. He opened Leicester’s defense up pretty easily, and he provided an assist for Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has shown again that he’s unstoppable when he fired past Ward to give Man United the lead. He’s unsettled the Leicester defense line and caused them serious problems.

